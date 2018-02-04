King Asks: What Did Obama Know and When Did He Know It? #ReleaseTheMemo

Congressman Steve King releases the following video reminding Americans of Obama’s April 10, 2016 “guarantee” that “there is no political influence in any investigation conducted by the Justice Department or the FBI.” King believes the facts show, contrary to the former President’s assertion, that the FBI and the DOJ were weaponized against Republican political opponents on Obama’s watch. Does the trail of conspiracy at the FBI/DOJ lead to the top? What did President Obama know and when did he know it? It’s time to #ReleaseTheMemo and let the American public see what was going on within Obama’s FBI and DOJ.