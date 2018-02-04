Charge Dropped Against Man Accused of Hitting Casino Machine

A felony charge has been dropped against a man accused of punching and damaging a northern Iowa casino gambling machine.

Police had charged 55-year-old Dion King with felony criminal mischief. The Worth County Attorney Jeffrey Greve dropped the case Tuesday after King paid for the damage to the machine.

A Worth County deputy says he was sent Saturday to the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood, where he reviewed security video and saw King punching the machine’s touch screen several times. The attack caused an estimated $2,000 in damage.

The deputy says King later admitted punching the machine out of frustration.