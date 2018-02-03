Waldorf University Announces Winner of #WaldorfTeacherMemes Competition

Waldorf University is pleased to announce Belmond-Klemme Community School District teacher, John Sifert, as the winner of the 2017 #WaldorfTeacherMemes Competition. As the winner of the competition, Sifert received a check for $1,000 to be used toward purchasing supplies for his classroom.

“We received 66 entries for this competition and enjoyed reviewing all the entries,” said Waldorf University President Dr. Robert Alsop. “We are happy to award John with $1,000 so his students can benefit from his winning entry.”

The #WaldorfTeacherMemes Facebook competition ran from Nov. 8-30, 2017. Submissions were shared via the Waldorf Facebook page and the winner was chosen in combination by the Waldorf University staff and the number of Facebook likes received.

“Thank you so much for your generosity!” said Sifert, who teaches Spanish to students in grades 8-12. “My students and I are so appreciative of this opportunity! A huge thanks to all my friends, family, students and colleagues for their votes! іMuchísimas gracias!”