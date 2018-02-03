SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Black Crappie and Bluegill are Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Ice is 9-11 inches thick. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows or waxworms on a jig in areas with structure anywhere from 10-15 feet deep. Bluegill – Fair: Catch keeper size bluegills with a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm fished near structure.

Bacon Creek Lake

Rainbow trout were stocked on Jan. 27th.

Black Hawk Lake

The winter aeration system is in operation in Town Bay. Expect areas of thin ice and open water in Town Bay. Ice thickness is around 11-12 inches off of Ice House boat ramp.Bluegill– Fair: Use a teardrop jig and waxworm fished off the bottom in the channel between Ice House boat ramp and Gunshot Hill, the rock pile off of Gunshot Hill, rock pile off Cottonwood Point, and the dredge cuts near Denison Beach and Lakewood Point. Some sorting is needed. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up crappie while targeting bluegill. Walleye – Fair: Use a spoon and minnow fished on the dredge cuts near Denison Beach and Lake wood point, and near the rock pile off of Cottonwood Point.

Black Hawk Pits

Ice is around 8-10 inches thick. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with waxworms fished near the bottom.

Brushy Creek Lake

Use caution, conditions are variable – drill test holes often and expect less ice near inflows, in the main channel, and near trees. Walleye – Slow: A few walleye are being picked up with jigging spoons and a minnow head. Low numbers, but most are bigger fish with some over 25 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Decent numbers of bluegill catches reported with waxworms on a teardrop jig. Some sorting is needed. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a minnow on a jig fished near structure in 10-15 feet of water.

Moorland Pond

Rainbow trout were stocked on Jan. 20th. Use small tube jigs tipped with bait or live minnows under a bobber.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Most ice is around 16-18 inches, but variable conditions still exist. Be aware of potential open water near ice heaves and in areas near King’s Point. Walleye – Fair: Use rattle spoons and jigging spoons with a minnow head in 8 feet of water on the edges of the old dredged area in the west end. Some anglers are catching limits of fish. Most fish are less than 14 inches, but some over 23 are being picked up too. Most of the action is at the west end of the lake off Casino Beach, Frank Starr, and College Island. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some perch have been picked up while targeting walleye. Black Crappie – Fair: A few crappies are being picked up while fishing for walleye.

Most lakes in western Iowa have 9-18 inches of ice. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.





Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 16-20 inches. Avoid areas near the aerators. Yellow Bass – Fair: Some better catches of yellow bass have been reported this week. Use small jigs tipped with insect larvae on the west end of the lake. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are hitting in the main basin. Try jigging spoons tipped with minnow heads or spikes. Best times to fish are sunrise and again at sunset.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Use small spoons tipped with minnow heads or insect larva in the dredge cuts. Watch for suspended fish if using electronics. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers fishing mornings and evenings are catching 7-8 inch bluegills. Use light tackle and sensitive fishing rods to detect light biters.

Rice Lake

Walleye – Fair: Use jigging spoons and minnows fished around sunrise and again at sunset. Yellow Perch – Slow: Anglers are catching a few nice sized perch.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Bluegill – Fair: Most angler activity is on the south side of the lake. Anglers are catching fish up to 9 inches. Use small jigs tipped with waxworms.

Ice conditions are good in north-central Iowa. It is advised to wear ice cleats as most lakes are without snow cover. Be aware and use caution near pressure ridges that have formed on area lakes. For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.





East Okoboji Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers report walleye action south of Stony Point. Yellow Bass– Good: Reports of yellow bass action improving; fish traditional sites and move often to find active fish.

Five Island Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Good ice fishing action reported. Walleye – Fair: Ice anglers have had good pole bending activity with numbers of fish harvested. Yellow Bass – Good: Action has picked up, good numbers of fish have been harvested; fish the dredge cuts for the best action.

Ingham Lake

Use caution; thin ice conditions around the aeration system.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Good numbers of fish are being caught; fish the Stoney Point area for the best action. Walleye – Fair: Numbers of fish are reported from Lost Island Lake; change tactics with the changing weather conditions. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some yellow perch and black crappie are being caught by anglers fishing for yellow bass.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Use caution; thin ice conditions around the aeration system.

Silver Lake (Palo Alto)

Walleye – Fair: Ice anglers report harvesting walleye. Yellow Perch – Fair: Fishing action has been very variable; ice anglers are catching nice size perch.

Spirit Lake

Limited access to the lake; many access points are not accessible due to heaves and slush conditions close to shore. Yellow Perch – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught with large angler acceptable size fish being caught in the lake basin. Walleye – Good: Limits being reported.Use spoons tipped with a minnow head on rock piles or existing weed lines. Best action is early evening at prime time; fish a half hour before sunset to half hour after sunset.

Trumbull Lake

Yellow Perch – Good: Persistent and patient anglers will be rewarded with good numbers of yellow perch 12 inches and larger in the creel. Northern Pike – Good: Action has picked up; anglers are harvesting northern pike from the lake.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Look for open spots in the weed lines for the best action; a camera is needed to find fish as site fishing is limited. Best action mornings and early evening. Walleye – Good: Fish evening hours for the best action.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.



NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Ice conditions improved with colder temperatures. Water is off color, but clearing. Use caution when going on ice. Check ice depths often. Few anglers have been out.

Decorah District Streams

Find out what urban pond or lake is being stocked this weekend. Stream clarity is much improved this week. With a slower bite, use bigger flashier flies and lures. Brook Trout– Good: Midges hatch all season. Try wholly buggers for a hungry brookie. Brown Trout– Good: Insects will hatch on sunny afternoons. Use small midge patterns. With off color water, try a flashy spinner or fly. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Drift a feathered spinner or a hook tipped with worm along an undercut bank.

Lake Hendricks

No motorized vehicles are allowed on the ice. Water clarity is improving. Anglers finding habitat will find fish. Open water around the aerator. Anglers are catching quite a few small fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Move around to find fish. Use small jig tipped with a minnow head. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes around structure.

Lake Meyer

Improved ice conditions on the lake. Use cleats to get a grip on smooth ice. Early and late bites are best. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with spikes or waxworms. Black Crappie – Fair: Key in to brush and dangle a small jig about a foot or two above the stems.

Volga Lake

Ice conditions continue to improve with better water clarity. The bite is best in the morning, but fish can be caught all day. Black Crappie – Fair: Drop your lure about 3 feet above structure and watch them swim up to the bait. Use small jigs tipped with spikes or waxworms.

Extremely cold through the weekend with a low 20 high on Saturday and a chance for light snow. Clarity is improving on most waterbodies. Ice conditions improve with colder temperatures. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.





Big Woods Lake

Reports of anglers catching panfish in Big Woods Lake, but some sorting of fish is needed. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegill off of the bottom using a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

It’s been hit and miss on Casey Lake, but there have been some reports of crappie being caught. Black Crappie – Fair: Concentrate efforts in and around the dam near sunken structure.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching panfish on George Wyth Lake.

Manchester District Streams

Conditions are again ideal for getting out and chasing some nice brown trout populations in many of our streams. Brown Trout – Fair: Use nymphs and midges in sizes 18-24.

Martens Lake

Reports have been hit and miss for panfish on Martens Lake. Access the north end of the lake by crossing over the reservoir and north dike. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegill off of the bottom using a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm. Black Crappie – Fair: On occasion anglers will catch a jumbo crappie. Use a jig tipped with a waxworm covering the water column for suspended fish.

South Prairie Lake

We have received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegill off of the bottom using a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm.

Ice conditions remain good on most lakes in and around Black Hawk County, averaging 10-12 inches. Reports are very few this past week as anglers are not having much success. Wear ice cleats as most lakes are ow free of snow cover. Northeast Iowa trout streams have now receded and are once again clear and stable. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.





MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Lansing levels are on a slight fall at 8.2 feet this week. Avoid areas where ice is heaved and use caution accessing the ice as shorelines and sloughs may be unsafe. Black Crappie – Fair: Occasional crappie being caught along with bluegills on bloodworm colored plastic or chartreuse jigs and waxworms. Yellow Perch – Good: Yellow perch bite has been good off and on. Try slow falling presentation with plastic jigs or waxworms a few feet from the bottom. Sauger – No Report: Use jig and minnows fished off the bottom in the tailwater areas and deeper side channels. Bluegill – Good: Ice anglers are catching bluegill. Use small teardrop jigs tipped with waxies in 4-5 feet of water with no current. Northern Pike – Good: Use tip-ups baited with shiners along the edges of deeper cuts with vegetation. Set up tip ups far away from human traffic to avoid spooking them.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level at Lynxville fallen to 15.7 feet this week. The Slough at Sny Magill Magill has ice but be careful of dark or honeycombed ice. Greymore Lake at Prairie du Chien has been consistent for panfish as well as Norwegian Lake at Sny Magill area. Bussey has slowed down this week. Avoid the boat ramp area and ice heaves as ice is not stable. Park along the south side of causeway road and walk down from the upper end of Bussey. Yellow Perch– Good: Yellow perch bite has been good off and on. Try slow falling presentation with plastic jigs or waxworms a few feet from the bottom. Bluegill – Good: Ice anglers are catching bluegill. Use small teardrop jigs tipped with waxies in 4-5 feet of water with no current. Northern Pike – Good: Use tip-ups baited with shiners along the edges of deeper cuts with vegetation. Set up tip ups far away from human traffic to avoid spooking them. Black Crappie – Fair: Occasional crappie being caught along with bluegills on bloodworm colored plastic or chartreuse jigs and waxworms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Tip up anglers are catching nice size bass through the ice using minnows or shiners.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level at Guttenberg tail-water is down slightly at 7.9 feet. Backwaters have good ice thickness; avoid dark or honeycombed ice places around edges. Bertom & Mc Cartney, Sunfish Lake and Zollicoffers are still producing bluegills and perch with some crappie mixed in. Black Crappie – Fair: Occasional crappie being caught along with bluegills on bloodworm colored plastic or chartreuse jigs and waxworms. Yellow Perch – Good: Yellow perch bite has been good off and on. Try slow falling presentation with plastic jigs or waxworms a few feet from the bottom. Bluegill – Good: Ice anglers are catching bluegill. Use small teardrop jigs tipped with waxies in 4-5 feet of water with no current. Northern Pike – Fair: Use tip-ups baited with shiners along the edges of deeper cuts with vegetation. Set up tip ups far away from human traffic to avoid spooking them. Largemouth Bass – Good: Tip up anglers are catching a few bass using minnows or shiners.

Ice fishing has slowed, but mobile anglers are finding active schools of fish. Morning bite has been better. Warmer weather along with a bump in river levels this week has caused some deterioration around the shorelines. Most backwaters still have 12-16 inches of ice; use caution on sloughs, near pressure ridges and entering and exiting the ice. With no snow cover, ice grippers are highly recommended for getting around the slick surface.





Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are receding and 7 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 9.5 feet at the RR bridge. This is down about a foot from then last week. Ice fishing is still going on in almost all the typical backwaters and marina’s in Pool 12. Some water reported at the edges. Fishing was slow this week. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch are being caught in a variety of backwaters. Most anglers are using waxworms and are catching them while targeting bluegills. Black Crappie – Slow: Up and down reports on crappies all fall and into the winter. Northern Pike – Slow: Reports of northern pike being taken earlier on tip ups and large shiners; lately the fishing has slowed. Bluegill – Slow: Fishing for bluegills has slowed this week, but we have had some weeks of decent fishing in many locations.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels are receding and are 8 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. This is down from last week. Expect water levels to continue to recede. Ice flows are present in the tailwater, but some fishing is taking place and Bellevue ramp is open. Ice fishing is underway in nearly all the normal backwaters on Pool 13, but water is pooling at the edge of many locations. Use caution ice fishing and crossing flowing sloughs. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch fishing has gotten tougher this week; most ice anglers are reporting poor to good fishing. Keep moving to find where they are hitting. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegill fishing has slowed this week. Walleye – Fair: Some anglers have braved the ice flows and caught some fish. The Bellevue Ramp is open, but may close in with ice at any time.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels receded this week and are 5.9 feet at Fulton, 10 feet at Camanche and 5.1 feet at LeClaire. Expect water levels to continue to recede. Ice flows are present in the tailwater, but some boating is taking place. Ice fishing was sketchy with water along edges; use caution. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegill were caught this week; sketchy ice edges diminished angling in many locations. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie anglers are hitting the Rock Creek and Cattail slough; use caution.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are 6.7 feet at Rock Island and will rise the next few days. No fishing was reported to us this week.

The river levels decreased slightly this week. Ice flows were reported in the district tailwaters, but some boat fishing has been taking place. Backwater ice fishing was a bit sketchy around the edges of some backwaters due to last week’s rain. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.





Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 6.73 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been falling the past few days. As of Feb. 1st, the Marquette St. ramp was still open. There are some colder temperatures in the forecast that may freeze the boat ramp and channel back in. We have not received any ice conditions report. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or pulling three-way rigs with stickbaits below Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities. Walleye– Slow: Fishing has been slow below Lock and Dam 15 and Sylvan Slough for walleyes in the Quad Cities.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 5.45 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been falling. As of Feb. 1st the ramps in Muscatine were still open. There is some colder weather in the forecast that may freeze the boat ramps and channel back in. We have not received any ice conditions reports this week. Walleye – Fair: Some walleyes were caught this past weekend. Try vertical jigging with minnows or pulling three-way rigs with stickbaits below the dam. Sauger– Fair: Some saugers were caught this past weekend. Try vertical jigging with minnows or pulling three-way rigs with stickbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 6.20 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has been falling. As of Jan. 31st, the Toolsboro ramp was still open but there was some ice flow coming down the channel. There are some colder temperatures in the forecast that could freeze the ramp and channel back in. We have not received any ice conditions reports for this pool this week. Sauger – No Report: Try vertical jigging with minnows or pulling three-way rigs with stickbaits. Walleye – No Report: Try vertical jigging with minnows or pulling three-way rigs with stickbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 3.50 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and has been falling the past few days. We have not received any reports if the boat ramps are open or not. We have not received any ice condition reports.

The main channel has been open this past week and anglers have been doing some tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers. Water clarity has been poor to fair. There are some colder temperatures in the forecast that may freeze up the channel and boat ramps again. We have not received any ice condition reports this week. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The ice was in pretty bad shape last week.

Lake Belva Deer

Open water at the North side ramp and around the trees; bad spots around a lot of the shoreline.

Lake Darling

Two people went through the ice late last week. We have been above freezing since then except Monday night. Open water around the islands, numerous spots on the North side and rotten ice at the boat ramps and around the fishing pier.

Lake Geode

The lake is drained for renovation.

Lost Grove Lake

Ice conditions are going downhill. Be careful around the edges; there are some rotten spots around the trees. Don’t look for them to be as good by the end of the weekend.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.





Central Park Lake

The lake is drained for the renovation project that is going on now.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is holding at winter pool of 683.4 feet. Ice conditions in the bays are good, but areas that have current may be poor. There is a lot of open water around the Mehaffey Bridge area. Water clarity is poor from last week’s influx of runoff and flow.

Diamond Lake

The shorelines may be weak; use caution when getting on the ice. Bluegill – Fair: Catch 6-8 inch fish off brush piles on jigs/waxies. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs/waxies around brush. Most fish are about 8 inches.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Last week the shorelines were open, but they have started freezing back up. Use caution when getting on the ice.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is drained for the renovation project that will take place next winter. The ponds in Kent Park are reported as having about 10 inches of ice.

Lake Macbride

Much of the lake still has 8-10 inches. Watch your step around the edges of parts of the lake. Most anglers are targeting the south arm or the area inside the park off the main double ramp. Bluegill – Good: Use a jig/waxie around any brush or deeper rock. Size is marginal at best as these fish top out at 7.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: It is day to day on good catches. Some days have been good and others are slow. Fish over deeper wood or look for suspended fish over the deeper basin with a jig/waxie. Walleye – Slow: Use a spoon/minnow along rock edges, deeper stumps, or drop-offs. Dawn and dusk has been best. Most fish are small, but some eaters are also being caught.

Otter Creek Lake

Use caution if venturing out as shorelines had deteriorated last week. Yellow Bass – Good. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Good.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 10 feet low from the restoration project. The lake is reported as having about 10-12 inches of ice, but the edges may be weak in areas. There has not been as many people out fishing as earlier in the season. Most anglers are targeting the area along the dam and out from the main ramp. There is a kids ice fishing event here on Feb. 3rd from 9 am – 4 pm. Walleye – Slow: Try minnows or spoons tipped with minnow heads. Most fish are being caught in the creek channels. Early mornings have been best. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs and waxies along the dam. White Bass – Slow: A few fish are being caught suspended in deeper water with spoons. Yellow Perch – Slow: A few decent perch are being caught on jigs or small spoons tipped with waxies. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish over deeper brush with a jig/waxie.

Union Grove Lake

There has been no fishing activity on the lake. The aeration system is on, so there is open water at the lower end of the lake.

Most bodies of water have locked back up after the cold snap. Continue to use caution, especially around the edges. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.





Lake Miami

Use caution getting on and off the ice as the ice along the shoreline has started to melt in some areas. Bluegill – Good: Use a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm in the cedar tree piles.

Lake Sugema

Ice thickness is variable; use caution. Very few anglers have been out in the last week. The ice has started to melt along the shoreline; use caution getting on and off the ice. Bluegill – Fair: Use teardrop jigs tipped with a waxworm in areas with structure. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a waxworm or a minnow in areas with structure.

Lake Wapello

Ice thickness is variable; use caution. The ice is melting around the shoreline; use caution getting on and off the ice. Bluegill – Fair: Use teardrop jigs tipped with a waxworm in areas around the cedar tree piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a waxworm or a minnow in areas around the cedar tree piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.14 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. The ramps at the Rathbun marina are closed for the season and all the campgrounds are closed. Ice conditions are variable; use caution getting on and off the ice as the ice near the shoreline has started to melt. Black Crappie – Fair: Use waxworms or minnows. Target structure in deeper water. Sorting is needed for larger fish.

Red Haw Lake

Ice thickness has varied with the warmer weather; use caution. The ice around the shoreline has started to melt making getting on and off the ice difficult.

Ice conditions vary across the district; use caution. The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.



SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: The family fishing event and trout stocking is this Saturday, Feb. 3rd. The trout will be stocked around noon. Previously stocked trout are being caught with spoons or small panfish jigs tipped with waxworms. Trout tend to swim the perimeter, so set up close to shore in 5 to 10 feet of water.

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Some anglers are finding crappies in the late afternoon and evenings. Fall surveys showed good numbers of 10 plus inch crappies that are worth the time to find. Bluegill – Fair: A few reports of good bluegill catches coming from the coves and Lost Lake area. Walleye – Fair: Walleyes are being caught on the edge of the creek channel and steep drops in the lower half of the lake. The better bite is a short period of time near sunset.

Dakins Lake

Bluegill – Fair: The bluegill bite has slowed some since the beginning of the ice season, but they are still being caught in the timber and sunken habitat. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are being caught mixed in with bluegills in the late afternoon and evening.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching fair numbers of walleyes below the Saylorville spillway slowly fishing jigs tipped with twister tails and/or minnows.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappies suspended 10-15 feet down in 20-30 feet of water in the late afternoon and evenings. Midday they are also being found shallower near sunken habitat in 10-15 feet of water. Two size ranges are being caught. Expect to fish through many 5-7 inch fish for the 9-10 inch fish.

Hickory Grove Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch 7-8 inch bluegills over brush piles. Move around to find active fish. Black Crappie – Slow: Most anglers are finding the crappie fishing to be slow, but when fish are caught the size is good. Crappie catches have been mostly limited to dawn and dusk.

Jacob Krumm Nature Preserve Lake (west)

Bluegill – Good: Krumm is a popular ice fishing destination for its good size bluegills and crappies. Anglers are catching both with the better crappie fishing in the evenings.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: The family fishing event and trout stocking has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10th. The trout will be stocked around noon. Use small panfish jigs and jigging spoons tipped with waxworms.

Ice conditions in Central Iowa have improved. There may be some thinner 2-6 inch ice on the edges, but otherwise 8-13 inches is the average. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.





Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Rainbow trout were stocked on Jan. 20th. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Tip jigs with waxworms or use minnows.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Some ponds in the southwest district lost significant ice two weeks ago due to rain and warm temperatures. Use extreme caution when venturing out on farm ponds. Bluegill – Good: Anglers are finding bluegills in the deepest part of ponds. Move often if fishing is slow. Black Crappie – Fair: The late afternoon bite has been good in larger ponds that support crappie populations.

Farm Creek Lake

Farm Creek has a good panfish population. Bluegill – Fair: Drill holes often to find active bluegill. Fish will average 8.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite has been best in the late afternoon and after dark. Fish over the channel for best success. Crappies will average 9.5 inches.

Lake Anita

Ice on the main lake averages 8 inches. Most of the activity is in the campground arm. Black Crappie – Fair: The best bite is late afternoon and after dark. Fish will average 9 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill fishing is best in the afternoon. Catch fish up to 9.5 inches.

Littlefield Lake

Littlefield has a quality panfish population. Find fish around cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Good: Fishing is good around the cedar tree piles for bluegills up to 9 inches. Be prepared to sort for larger fish. Black Crappie – Slow: A few 10 to 12 inch black crappies are being caught around the tree piles.

Meadow Lake

Meadow Lake has a good panfish population and will provide good fishing this winter. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers report good catches of bluegill in 12 feet of water in the west arm of the lake. Fish will average 8 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies are hitting better in the late afternoon and after dark. Fish will average 9.5 inches.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose has a bluegill and crappie population that should provide good ice fishing this winter. Ice is 10 inches. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are hitting in the afternoon west of the traditional pump house location. Fish will average 8.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Black crappie become active just before dark. Fish are 9.5 inches.

Viking Lake

Viking has a good crappie population. Geese have an area of open water close to the beach that anglers need to be aware of. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish deep brush piles close to the channel for black crappies up to 9.5 inches. The late afternoon bite is best. Sorting is needed. White Crappie – Fair: White crappies in Viking are larger than the blacks, but fewer in number. Fish over the channel with minnows or waxworms to find fish up to 14 inches.

Ice conditions should continue to be stable with forecast cool temperatures. Angler reports indicate 6 to 10 inches around the district. For more information, call the Cold Springs District Office at 712-769-2587.





Lake of Three Fires

Ice thickness is about 6 inches. Geese have kept an area of open water along the west side of the lake. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 9 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished along deep cedar tree brush piles.

Little River Watershed Lake

Ice thickness is 6-9 inches. Thin ice reported in the flooded timber between Paul Vonn boat ramp and the campground.Geese are keeping some areas of open water, especially north of the dam.

Summit Lake

Ice thickness is about 10 inches. There may be thin ice along the fishing jetty and boat ramp as these areas may have refroze. Ice may also be thin near the HWY 25 bridge. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch yellow perch up to 10 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished on the bottom.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Ice thickness is about 9 inches. Some areas of the shoreline may have open water or thin ice. Open water observed at the north boat ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 7.5 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished along rock piles, cedar tree brush piles, or along the roadbed.

Most Mount Ayr district lakes have 6-9 inches of ice. Shoreline areas opened up last week, especially around fishing jetties and boat docks at some lakes. Be cautious around these areas as there may be thin ice that has refroze. Geese are keeping some areas of lakes open. For more information, please contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.