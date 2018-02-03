NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Program to Highlight the Busy Iowa Owls

Nature’s perfect hunters and pest managers will be highlighted in a program at the TSB Bank basement meeting room on February 7th. The program is called “Iowa’s Amazing Owls” will take place beginning at 7pm on that Wednesday evening. Winnebago Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains the concept of the program.

She will also discuss the amazing adaptations that owls have to help hunt and catch prey in almost total darkness. The program will be very hands on according to Ralls.

People will also be able to see what is actually inside an owl pellet. As far as owls in north Iowa are concerned, there are a number of species which can be found throughout the area.

The program will take about an hour and is free and open to the public. No preregistration is required.