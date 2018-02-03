NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: How Do Your Antlers Measure Up

With the deer hunting season ending and many hunters bringing home bucks with antlers, there may be some who don’t know how to measure them. The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be hosting a free Deer Antler Measuring Workshop on Saturday morning, February 17th. It will take place in the multi-purpose room at the Forest City YMCA, 916 West “I” Street. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains what the program entails.

The program will allow for all types of antlers to be measured, from deer mounts to shed antlers.