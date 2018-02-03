NIACC Proudly Presents “Scenes from an Italian Journey” Film

The 2017-18 Travel and Adventure Film Series continues with “Scenes from an Italian Journey” at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 9 in Beem Center Room 200, located on the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) campus. The 2017-18 Travel and Adventure Series is sponsored by NIACC.

Most everyone knows something of Italy; her history, her religion, her pizza, pasta and pane. One may also have studied her art and architecture, and who doesn’t long to experience the passion and beauty of traveling from the tip of her toe to her mountainous Alpine peaks. Having not only tasted Italy, but having experienced life there too, filmmaker Steven McCurdy invites you to share the joy and the journey of his latest film, “Scenes from an Italian Journey.”

“Scenes from an Italian Journey” is not a singular experience, McCurdy has traveled to Italy with students, architects, artists, with family and friends for years. Even when traveling alone he never tires, because you are never alone for long and Italy stirs you again and again.

Be moved by his experiences of watching the mandolin and nativity artists of Naples. Of tasting the sweets from pastry chefs near Florence and the fresh cheese of shepherds in Sardegna. Join in the renaissance festivities of Arezzo and the Good Friday procession of Sicily.

See Italy through the eyes of some of his students fishing the Adriatic and of artists sketching the streets of Rome. Watch as pasta is made in the mountains of Le Marche and enjoy a return trip to the Doll Hospital in Spaccanapoli. Experience the life of Rome from her birth through the Renaissance and see the work of her master sculptors, painters and her architecture by Borromini, Michelangelo and many more.

Through each “Scene” from an Italian Journey: you will gain a glimpse of Italy, her goodness, her hidden beauty, her impassioned soul and with each scene you will come to understand her not only with your head, but more importantly with your heart.

The 2017-18 Travel and Adventure Film Series is now being shown in the Beem Center, Room 200. These films appeal to a wide audience of travelers. Beautiful scenery, out-of-the-ordinary locations, various cultures and people are depicted throughout the films. Tickets are only $5 for adults and $3 for students. For information, call the NIACC Continuing Education office at 641-422-4358.