Area Large Group Speech Teams Head to State Competitions Today

Seventeen Large Group Speech acts from Forest City High School will travel to Decorah today to participate in the State Large Group Speech competitions. These groups were Division I rated teams who received the honors at the district competitions on January 20th at Waldorf University. This is one of the larger groups that Forest City High School has sent to state out of the 24 who entered district competition. Seven of the 24 groups received a Division II rating and did not qualify for state.

Seventeen entries from Forest City High School received the distinguished Division I rating. These included groups in One Act Play, Group Improv, Reader’s Theater, Choral Reading, Musical Theater, Radio Broadcasting, Ensemble Acting, and Group Mime.

Other area schools will send their respective Large Group Speech Teams to compete in the event in hopes of bringing home a Division I rating. North Iowa High School will send all five of its varsity teams today including teams in Readers Theater, Group Improv, and Ensemble Acting. Northwood-Kensett High School will send five of its eight groups to state today too. They will compete in such categories as Ensemble Acting, Readers Theater, and Short Film.

The State Competitions will take place at Decorah High School.