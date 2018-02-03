January Had It’s Extreme Weather in Forest City

Iowa’s weather during the first month of 2018 featured a lot of extremes. State Climatologist Harry Hillaker says the statewide average temperature of 18.9 degrees was just 1/2 degree colder than normal for a January in Iowa, but it was bitterly cold over the first half of the month and unseasonably warm over the second half.

On New Year’s Day morning, Forest City and surrounding cities experienced a high of just -13 degrees. The overnight low was -20 with wind chills measuring near -35. That same morning, a wind chill reading of -50 degrees was recorded in Storm Lake. Conversely, there eight days during the month where the temperature climbed to at least 50 degrees somewhere in the state. In Forest City, the warmest day was January 27th when the high was 48 degrees.

It was a slightly wetter than normal January with a statewide average precipitation total of 1.03 inches. Forest City and surrounding cities saw 1.12 inches of precipitation, which is slightly higher than it’s normal of 1.03 for the month.

The statewide average for snowfall over the month was 4.4 inches which is 3.3 inches less than usual for a January in Iowa. Most of the state’s snow fell in a blizzard that blasted northwest Iowa.

Much of the southeast half of the state received just one or two inches of snow in January.