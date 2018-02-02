Winter May Be Shorter According to a Local Ground Hog

For those who are sick of winter, KIOW News may make your day. Our KIOW News Hounds Ole and Opal were sent out to get the local ground hog prediction from Leland Lily, Punxsutawney Phils’ distant cousin who resides in Leland. The two dachshunds report that Lily refuses to come out of her burrow despite numerous attempts for a comment.

One can only assume that this means a shorter winter since she hasn’t seen her shadow. Our News Hounds will remain on scene throughout the day if she decides to change her mind.