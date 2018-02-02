Winnebago Relay for Life Kickoff is Tonight at Forest City High School

The Winnebago Relay for Life Kickoff is tonight with a pair of events to be held in Forest City. Steve Lovik of the American Cancer Society says one event taking place in the community is called Paddling for a Cure.

Winnebago County Relay for Life Chairperson Carolyn Sunde says the school is getting involved by hosting their annual Coaches vs. Cancer event. It begins with a Baked Potato Bar Supper prior to the Forest City vs. Lake Mills basketball games.

Lovik says the relay teams from throughout Winnebago County will be recognized between the girls and the boys basketball games on Friday night.

The 2018 Winnebago County Relay for Life is scheduled for June 23rd from Noon until 10pm on the Winnebago County Courthouse Square in Forest City.