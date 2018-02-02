Meier Enters Plea and Will Go To Trial on Burglary Charges

Jordan Meier who is 18 years old was facing the possibility of facing a sentencing hearing and possibly going to prison after pleading guilty to crimes in Worth and Winnebago Counties. Meier is now charged with two counts of 2nd degree burglary and three counts of 3rd degree burglary. According to police, Meier allegedly committed the crimes between September and October of 2016.

Court documents state that Meier allegedly took three weapons, all guns, cigarettes, and medication from the crime scenes. Police were able to find traces of blood and matched the DNA to Meier. He also had pictures on his cell hone of the stolen property.

Meier has opted to enter a not guilty plea and is waiting for a trial date to be set.