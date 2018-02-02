King Releases the Controversial FBI Memo. It’s Viewable Here

Consistent with his repeated public calls to #ReleaseTheMemo, Congressman Steve King announced that he has made the de-classified House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) memo detailing FBI/DOJ Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Abuses during the 2016 election cycle available to the public. The explosive four page memo may be read in its entirety at the bottom of the page by clicking the link. President Trump declassified the memo this morning. The facts established in the memo seemingly support Congressman King’s contention that, under the Presidency of Barack Obama, the FBI and the Department of Justice were weaponized against political opponents. Further investigation into the weaponization of these important law-enforcement agencies is required according to King.

“Key in the memo are names (some deeply biased) who signed off on the FISA Warrant: Comey, McCabe, Yates, Boente, & Rosenstein,” said King. “The memo now commands FISA Warrant requests be released to Congress. The statement that the FBI & the DOJ were “weaponized” holds up pretty well.”

To read the FISA Abuse memo, click here.