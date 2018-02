Iowa Woman Accused of Stealing from Bank, and Bank Customer

A woman has been charged with stealing from a bank and a bank customer in northern Iowa. Court records say 33-year-old Cassandra Lane is charged with two counts of theft. Court documents say she stole $13,300 from the customer and nearly $4,000 from the bank while working from October 2016 to August 2017 at the First Security Bank and Trust branch in Charles City.

The records say she’s bonded out of jail. They don’t list the name of attorney who could comment for her.