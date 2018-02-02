Hancock County Health System Welcomes New Administrator

The Hancock County Health system has officially announced that Laura Zwiefel has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer and Administrator of the Hancock County Health System, effective Friday, January 26th.

Jeff Stampohar, who served at the helm of the HCHS for two years, resigned with his last day as January 26th. Stampohar will continue his career as a hospital administrator and CEO in Baudette, Minnesota at Chi Lakewood Health.

Zwiefel has been with the Hancock County Health System fir 28 years, the last 21 of which were as the Chief Nursing Officer and Assistant Administrator.

According the HCHS Board of Directors, Laura’s vast experience as an Assistant Health Care Administrator, her knowledge of the organization and the north Iowa health system and that of the Hancock County Health System is a true asset.

Discussions are being held on replacing Zwiefel as the Assistant Administrator, the post she is leaving to become CEO and Administrator.