Data Shows Drop in Iowa Family Planning Program

Preliminary data on the first three months of a state-funded family planning program in Iowa shows it had a nearly 50 percent drop in enrollment since it switched to a system that excludes abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.

The information from the Iowa Department of Human Services also shows a reduction in health care providers participating in the program and less services being accessed. The Associated Press received the report after a records request.

The data shows about 6,800 people enrolled in Iowa’s new family planning program during its first three months, compared to roughly 13,100 the previous year during the same time. State officials caution that the information won’t be complete until any outstanding claims have been submitted and processed.

The report offers a glimpse at the effects of lawmakers’ decision to create the program, which excluded organizations providing abortions.