Romane A. Lovik, 88, of Clear Lake, formerly of Fertile, died Thursday, February 1, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Fertile Lutheran Church with Pastor Dave Halverson officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Burial will be held in Grant Center Cemetery in rural, Clear Lake, Iowa.

In lieu, of flowers, memorials may be directed to Fertile Lutheran Church

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com