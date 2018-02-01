“Leaving Iowa” Going Onstage at Waldorf University

Waldorf University’s Theatre Department presents Leaving Iowa by Tim Clue and Spike Manton, February 14-17, 2018, in the Smith Theatre in Voss Hall.

“I selected this show because it is something that almost everyone can identify with: The dreaded family vacation,” said Waldorf University Professor of Theatre and Director of Theatre Dr. Bob AuFrance. “What puts Leaving Iowa beyond just being a comedy about being trapped in a car for too many hours going to places that only parents would think are fun, is that it is willing to let us laugh and cry alongside a family who truly loves each other – even if they don’t always like each other. “

The critically-acclaimed play, Leaving Iowa, is a hilarious, family-friendly comedy that is a toast to the idealism and character of parents from the “greatest generation,” and is little roast of their dedication to the family road trip.

The story centers on Don Browning, a middle-aged writer who returns home and decides to finally take his father’s ashes to his childhood home, as requested. But when Don discovers Grandma’s house is now a grocery store, he begins traveling across Iowa in search of a proper resting place. As he drives those familiar roads, the story shifts back and forth from the present to memories of the annual, tortuous vacations of Don’s youth. Ultimately, Don’s existential journey leads him to reconcile his past and present at an unpredictable and perfect final destination.

Leaving Iowa runs from February 14-17, at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets can be reserved by emailing theatre@waldorf.edu or by calling the box office at 641/585-8585. Adults – $10, Seniors and students (non-Waldorf University) – $8 and Waldorf University students – $2. Leaving Iowa is a play suitable for all ages.