Large Group Speech Night is Tonight in Forest City

The Large Group Speech Ensemble of Forest City High School will hold their Speech Night at the high school beginning at 6:30pm. The exhibition will showcase students who have received Division I ratings, the highest possible, at the district level. The public is encouraged to attend the free event, but there is a free will offering being taken to help support the Fine Arts Patrons, a group that supports the fine arts programs at Forest City High School.

Those who received Division I rankings competed at the district level on January 20th. Seventeen entries from Forest City High School received the distinguished rating and will now move on to competitions this Saturday in Decorah in the State Competitions. These included groups in One Act Play, Group Improv, Reader’s Theater, Choral Reading, Musical Theater, Radio Broadcasting, Ensemble Acting, and Group Mime.

Forest City received Division II ratings in Short Film, Ensemble, TV Broadcasting, and Solo Mime.

Fifteen acts will perform for attendees to the event which should conclude around 9pm tonight.