Fort Dodge Stops Wastewater Discharge into the Des Moines River

The DNR is inspecting a suspected wastewater leak from a force main in Fort Dodge today. Tuesday afternoon, a resident discovered sewage flowing down the bank and into the Des Moines River between Kenyon Road and the high trestle bridge on the south side of Fort Dodge.

The city rerouted wastewater into a second force main to eliminate the discharge to the river. The city plans to monitor the river to confirm the discharge has stopped.

DNR will inspect the pumping station and continue to monitor the site until repairs are completed.

It’s unknown how long the sewer has been leaking or how much wastewater discharged.