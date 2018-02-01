Forest City Council Holds a Budget Workshop and Childcare Discussion

The Forest City Council held a budget workshop this week in preparation for coming up with the Fiscal Year 2018-19 City Budget. In attendance were Duane Kuhn, Electric Department Manager, Paramedics Director Dale Rayhons, Chief Librarian Christa Cosgriff, Mike O’Rourke Street and Sanitation DIrector, Kevin Reicks Water and Wastewater Director, Police Chief Doug Jenson, Airport Manager Dick Trimble, Fire Chief Mark Johnson, and Juern Akkermann Cemetery Director. Also present were Tom Nolton of the Fire Department, Jim Benson of the Rural Fire Association, Norma Hertzer of Grow Forest City, Beth Bilyeu of Forest City Economic Development, Kathy Rollefson of the Chamber of Commerce, Courtney Wooge of Farm & City Insurance, Forest City Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, YMCA Director Bruce Mielke, City Administrator/Clerk Barbara Smith and Deputy Clerk Valerie Monson.

Mayor Ruiter stated that the purpose of the meeting was to meet with supervisors and other organizations to present their budget proposals.

Bruce Mielke and Darwin Lehmann discussed the merger of the YMCA and Forest City Community Schools in 2017 for organized day care and preschool. They are seeking to partner with the City for assistance in expanding daycare facilities, as they have an existing waiting list. Per Bruce Mielke, the City needs a good healthy balance of organized daycare and home day care. City Administrator/Clerk noted that assisting with daycare would be beneficial to the City in helping to retain residency and available work force. The City could do so with TIF funds, with either a grant for so many years or an annual appropriation. This item will be placed on the next regular Council agenda for consideration.

City Administrator/Clerk Barbara Smith led the discussion regarding budget figures for the proposed F.Y. 2018-2019 budget. Each superintendent and City-related entity presented their budget proposals to the Mayor and City Council. The Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Budget will be on the next regular Council agenda for further discussion.