Ernst Questions EPA Administrator on Agency’s Efforts to Eliminate Burdensome Regulations

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, questioned Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt on his efforts to roll back harmful rules and regulations. The Senator also addressed the EPA’s role in securing consumer access to E15, gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol, year-round. Senator Ernst asked Administrator Pruitt about the status of the Reid vapor pressure waiver to eliminate restrictions on E15 ethanol blends. Administrator Pruitt stated the process to determine the agency’s legal authority over this matter continues, but agreed this is an important issue for Iowa stakeholders. Additionally, the Iowa Senator recalled a previous conversation with Administrator Pruitt last August where they discussed moving functions of the EPA and other federal agencies out of Washington, D.C. to regions across the nation where the decisions are felt firsthand. Ernst stressed that decentralizing decision makers would help prevent harmful regulations, like the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule, from even being considered. Administrator Pruitt stated his support for looking at the benefits of locating “operational units” in each state to better serve the unique needs of an area.