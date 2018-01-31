Northwood-Kensetts’ Rollene Signs With NIACC

Northwood-Kensett senior Ivy Rollene signed a national letter of intent Tuesday to run cross country and track and field at NIACC next season.

Rollene will join Tyra Sledge, a former N-K runner, on the 2019 track and field team.

“It’s close to home,” Rollene said of her decision to join the Lady Trojans, “and finanically it makes a lot of sense.”

In the school’s first year of cross country, Rollene placed 27th at the Top of Iowa Conference meet on the NIACC campus in a time of 23 minutes, 3 seconds on the NIACC campus last fall.

In the 2017 track and field season, Rollene ran a 2:37.87 in the 800, ran a personal best of 5:55.94 in the 1,500 and was clocked at 1:04.56 in the 400.

“My favorite event is the 800,” she said. “I can also run the 400 but it’s not one of my favorite events.

“I’m just looking to improve my times this spring and become a better teammate.”