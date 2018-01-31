North Iowa Livestock Producers Need to Prepare for Virus Outbreaks

After two major livestock diseases ravaged Iowa’s poultry and hog industries in recent years, state and federal officials are asking farmers to prepare for future outbreaks, even for viruses not yet found in North America. Three illnesses they’re most worried about wouldn’t sicken humans but could shut down meat exports, which Iowa producers depend on. Iowa State University veterinarian Jim Roth says farmers need to alert their vets as soon as animals get sick. He says early confirmation of a foreign, highly-contagious disease will be key.

Officials have developed multi-step plans for farmers, veterinarians and government officials to prepare for and respond to a foreign animal disease. Foot and mouth disease, African swine fever and classical swine fever would not infect humans nor damage the food supply, but any of them could quickly spread through herds, causing massive economic impacts. While they keep an eye on where the diseases are in the world, Roth says there’s no way to know how a virus will get here.

Roth says feed was implicated but never confirmed as the source of the porcine epidemic diarrhea virus several years ago. That one wasn’t as serious because it didn’t shut down export markets, but if one of these other diseases arrives, farmers could immediately see their overseas sales disappear. Roth recently presented a Secure Pork Supply Plan, developed over several years, to producers at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines.