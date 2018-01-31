Katelin Adams is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for January 31, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK JANUARY 31 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at North Iowa High School. Katelin Adams led the Bison in 3 games last week. Tuesday against West Hancock she had 11 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals. Friday, in a 50-35 win over Belmond-Klemme, Katelin had 33 points, 18 rebounds, and 4 steals. Saturday, Adams had 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in a loss to Bishop Garrigan. Congratulations to Katelin Adams of the North Iowa girls basketball team, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: James Betz, GHV Boys Basketball; Jillian Heitland, GHV Girls Basketball