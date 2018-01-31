Hancock County votes to Beef Up Courthouse Security

Beefing up courthouse security has been the talk around Hancock County for some time, and now county officials have decided a new interior security system is a safe first step for protecting courthouse affairs between employees and visitors. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Monday approved the purchase of new interior doors and locks. Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells about the decision.

Another topic of discussion involved communication dispatch fees for cities, as the City of Goodell requested a decrease in its share of contribution rates. Last year, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors voted to increase the city contribution rates by more than triple over a 3 year period. According to the Supervisors, many counties in the area do it 50-50, where 50 percent of dispatch services are paid by the county and 50 percent are paid by cities within that county. Prior to this vote, Hancock County was paying 85 percent and its cities only 15. Tlach tells what was decided Monday.

In other news, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors continued its review of the proposed fiscal year 2018-2019 budget. According to Tlach, the numbers seem pretty on target with last fiscal year.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2018-2019 budget on Tuesday, February 20 at 10am.