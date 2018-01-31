Gas Prices are Inching Higher in the Area

Gasoline prices have risen 20-cents a gallon in Iowa over the past month. Gail Weinholzer, spokeswoman for AAA Iowa, says when the nation’s financial markets see escalating figures, gas prices quickly follow.

That price would have to drop to $40 a barrel in order for gas prices to fall below $2 a gallon, Weinholzer says. This is normally the time of year when gas prices fall, so she’s expecting them to remain relatively steady, for now.

Gas prices in Iowa are averaging $2.55 a gallon, up from $2.35 a month ago. The current national average is a penny higher than Iowa.

Iowa’s cheapest gas is in Council Bluffs at $2.40 a gallon while the highest prices are a three-way tie at $2.60 a gallon in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Dubuque.