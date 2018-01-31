Forest City sweeps Bishop Garrigan, other Tuesday scores

The Forest City girls defeated Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday 51-48 in Top of Iowa Conference West play.

Other Tuesday girls scores:

West Hancock 61, Belmond-Klemme 13

Lake Mills 81, North Iowa 46

Osage 78, Rockford 20

Saint Ansgar 58, Northwood-Kensett 23

West Fork 47, North Butler 39

Clear Lake 41, Iowa Falls-Alden 34

Mason City 84, Des Moines, North 26

The Forest City boys made 22 of 28 free throws in a 59-44 win against Bishop Garrigan. The Indians were led by Micah Lambert with 19 points including 10 of 12 free throws. Ryan Theel added 13 points for Forest City.

Gavin Becker scored 19 points and MaCoy Yeakel added 14 as West Hancock defeated Belmond-Klemme 56-28.

Other Tuesday boys scores:

North Iowa 55, Lake Mills 49

West Fork 70, North Butler 49

St. Ansgar 50, Northwood-Kensett 25

Newman Catholic 66, Central Springs 48

Eagle Grove 81, North Union 44

Algona 88, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 79

Clear Lake 72, Iowa Falls-Alden 53