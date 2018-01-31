Forest City sweeps Bishop Garrigan, other Tuesday scores

The Forest City girls defeated Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday 51-48 in Top of Iowa Conference West play.
Other Tuesday girls scores:
West Hancock 61, Belmond-Klemme 13
Lake Mills 81, North Iowa 46
Osage 78, Rockford 20
Saint Ansgar 58, Northwood-Kensett 23
West Fork 47, North Butler 39
Clear Lake 41, Iowa Falls-Alden 34
Mason City 84, Des Moines, North 26
The Forest City boys made 22 of 28 free throws in a 59-44 win against Bishop Garrigan. The Indians were led by Micah Lambert with 19 points including 10 of 12 free throws. Ryan Theel added 13 points for Forest City.
Gavin Becker scored 19 points and MaCoy Yeakel added 14 as West Hancock defeated Belmond-Klemme 56-28.
Other Tuesday boys scores:
North Iowa 55, Lake Mills 49
West Fork 70, North Butler 49
St. Ansgar 50, Northwood-Kensett 25
Newman Catholic 66, Central Springs 48
Eagle Grove 81, North Union 44
Algona 88, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 79
Clear Lake 72, Iowa Falls-Alden 53