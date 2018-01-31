Business Planning Workshops for Beginning Farmers

Start to Farm Beginning Farmer Workshops focusing on strategic planning and business planning will be held on Wednesday Feb. 7 and Feb.28 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the 4H Learning Center at the North Iowa Fairgrounds 3700 4th St. SW in Mason City. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Iowa Farm Bureau District young farmer program and Ag Ventures Alliance are sponsoring the sessions. New participants are welcome. At the Feb. 7 session strategic planning will be the main topic and at the Feb. 28 session business planning will be the topic. Strategic planning and business planning will help participants make decisions on where they want their business to go and how they can manage the business to get to that point. Kelvin Leibold Extension Farm Management specialist will lead the discussion.

Registration for workshops is requested to reserve a meal, but there is no fee to attend. To register or if you have questions, contact Russ Euken with ISU Extension at 641-923-2856 or by email at reuken@iastate.edu or Laura Cunningham Iowa Farm Bureau young farmer district representative at 641-425-4473 or by email at Cunningham.lauraa@gmail.com