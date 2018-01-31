King: #ReleaseTheMemo

Congressman Steve King took to Twitter to renew his earlier call for the House Intelligence Committee to vote to #ReleaseTheMemo, a four page classified document prepared by Chairman Devin Nunes during investigation into allegations of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses by government officials. King is renewing his call for public transparency in the wake of the sudden removal of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe from his position within the Bureau. King has read the memo, and has previously described the revelations contained within as “worse than Watergate.” King spoke with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor about this memo in a recent Sunday Talk segment on kiow.com.