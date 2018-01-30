Winnebago Board to Hold Public Hearings on Drainage Projects

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am primarily discussing drainage matters. The board will hear for a second time, a request by the County Road Department on the purchase of new equipment. The department tried to demonstrate that they had enough money in their budget to purchase the equipment, but the board was hesitant considering the current state of the county budget. A secondi discussion will ensue today on the matter.

With Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget discussions continuing, the board will hear from the Compensation Board who make recommendations on raises in pay for elected officials and department heads. The board may reject or accept the proposed recommendations and can even amend them to meet budget requirements.

At 10am, the board will join with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors in a Final Public Hearing on Drainage District 54-52-17 Lateral 6 Ditch. The project involved a cleanout and repairs and has been completed. The boards will hear from residents along the drainage route then approve a Statement of Completion and Final Pay Estimate on the work.

At 10:15am, the Winnebago County Board will hold a Final Public Hearing on Drainage District 2-3. If there are no objections to the work tha was done, the board may approve a Statement of Completion and Final Pay Estimate for the project.

The meeting will take place in the Winnebago County Courthouse in the Supervisors Room.