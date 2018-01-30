State May Cut Funding to Area Cities

The City of Forest City along with Lake Mills. Britt, and Garner are watching initiatives by the Iowa Legislature that will have a direct effect on area city budgets. The president of the Iowa Senate is hinting that some legislators are ready to end state payments to cities and counties that were promised to make up for expected lost tax revenue. The state payments began after the legislature voted in 2013 to roll back commercial property tax rates. Senate President Jack Whitver, a Republican from Ankeny, says $150 million in state tax money will be forwarded to cities and counties in the current year, but next year’s payments are up for debate.

The 2013 property tax changes approved by then Governor Terry Branstad, the Republican-led Iowa House and Democratically-controlled Iowa Senate not only reduced commercial property tax assessments by 10%, property taxes for apartments were reduced as well. City officials say the state payments are not compensating for lost tax revenue, and if the state payments end they’ll be forced to cut city services. Forest City Administrator Barb Smith stated that the city is already working with a very slim general fund right now, and the money from the state is vital to the operation of the city.

Whitver and other legislative leaders argue cities have benefitted from the legislature’s move to reduce property taxes five years ago.

Area city officials do not agree with the rollback. Small cities such as Lake Mills, Garner, Britt, and Forest City cannot simply just raise taxes on their residents in order to make up the entire difference. Moreover, it appears to some, that the Iowa Legislature is only looking at the large metropolitan areas and not the small cities with regard to making policy like this.

While the amount given to Forest City is less than $100,000, the rollback impact will be dramatic overall to the residents of Forest City. According to Smith, it will impact different portions of the budget, potentially hitting the taxpayers pocketbook.

In December, Governor Kim Reynolds said she wants to bring city and county officials into the negotiations over if and when the payments from the state end.