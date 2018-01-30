Forest City sweeps Hampton-Dumont, other scores

Forest City girls coach Dusty Meyn picked up his 100th win on Monday night as Forest City defeated Hampton-Dumont 68-40. The Indians were led by Brea Dillavou who scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Other Monday girls scores:

Northwood-Kensett 45, Riceville 35

The Forest City boys defeated Hampton-Dumont 67-31 on Monday. Sam Snyder led the Indians with 13 points and Micah Lambert added 10.

Other Monday boys scores:

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 88, West Hancock 64

Northwood-Kensett 47, Riceville 45