Blood Supplies are Low According to LifeServe

The weather and widespread flu outbreaks have created a shortage of blood supplies in north Iowa. LifeServe, a non-profit community blood center that serves the region, says December and January are typically the worst months for blood donations. But LifeServe spokeswoman Danielle West says weather exacerbated the shortage by forcing the cancellation of blood drives and the two-day closure of a blood center in southwest Iowa.

West says the agency provides blood products to 120 hospitals across the region and adds that donations are needed of all blood types, but a few types in particular are more urgently sought. West says many people associate giving blood with a natural disaster, but she notes that cancer patients who need blood transfusions following chemotherapy are the primary recipients.

West adds that donating a single pint of blood can save the lives of as many as three hospital patients. She says people may think because they’re taking medication or have traveled overseas they’re not eligible to donate blood but that’s often not the case.

Nationwide, the Red Cross reports that 550 blood drives were canceled in January, severely affecting the more than 13,000 blood platelet donations needed each day.



