Ernst Pushing for Prevention of Sexual Abuse Toward Athletes

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst hopes the attention received by the sentencing of former Michigan State and Olympic sports doctor Larry Nassar for abusing female will help push through legislation that’s passed the Senate on the issue.

Ernst says. The Republican from Red Oak says the legislation also makes it safer and easier for victims to report abuse.

Ernst called the abuse of female gymnasts “horrifying and disgusting.” She co-sponsored the bill with both Republicans and Democrats and wants to see it become law.

With the winter Olympics right around the corner, we must insure that athletes are protected,” Ernst says. Ernst talked about the bill during our Sunday Talk segment online at kiow.com under the Local News tab.