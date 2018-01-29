Trial Again Set for Le Mars Man Accused of Killing His Sister

A new trial has again been set for a northwest Iowa man accused of fatally stabbing his sister.

Trial had been set to begin Jan. 30 for 35-year-old Thomas Bibler. He’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts in the June 11, 2016, stabbing death of 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, of Le Mars. He was arrested that day after a short standoff at his Le Mars apartment.

The Sioux City Journal reports that a judge a judge on Friday set Bibler’s trial for May 15.

Previous trial starting dates for Bibler were Dec. 19, May 16, Feb. 14 and Dec. 13, 2016.

The latest delay came after Bibler’s defense attorney said he needed more time to switch expert witnesses.