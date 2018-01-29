Suspect Identified in Two Sioux City Slayings

Authorities have released the name of an 18-year-old accused of stabbing to death two people in Sioux City over the weekend.

Police say Tran Walker, of Sioux City, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He’s accused of killing 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. and an unnamed 17-year-old girl. They were found wounded around 1:15 a.m. Sunday and died later at a hospital.

Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Walker. He was arrested after being found at a grocery store around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Walker and the girl were once linked romantically.