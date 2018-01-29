Stacyville Councilwoman Adams Appointed County Supervisor

Mitchell County officials have appointed a Stacyville councilwoman to fill a vacant supervisor’s position. Amanda Adams was appointed Friday to fill the vacant 3rd District Supervisor seat.

The position became vacant earlier in the month, when County Treasurer Shannon Paulus resigned her position as supervisor to become treasurer. Adams’ appointment is for 11 months. She will represent communities in the central and eastern parts of the county, including Stacyville, McIntire, Riceville, Orchard and Little Cedar.

Paulus, County Auditor Lowell Tesch and County Recorder Pat Skuster selected Adams from a field of five applicants. Tesch said a special election was not held due to cost.

Adams is scheduled to be sworn in Tuesday.