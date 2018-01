Loren Hansen, 85 of Titonka died Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Titonka Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at the Ramsey Reformed Church, Titonka.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Titonka.