Winnebago County Republicans Announce Precinct Caucus Locations

The 2018 Republican Precinct Caucuses will be held Monday, February 5, 2018 at the following locations.

Precinct Location

Forest City Ward 1 Forest City High School

Forest City Ward 2 Forest City High School

Forest City Ward 3/Forest D3 Forest City High School

Forest City Ward 4 Forest City High School

Mt. Valley/Forest D2 Forest City High School

Newton/Forest D1 Forest City High School

Center Lake Mills High School

Eden/Logan/Norway Lake Mills High School

Buffalo/Grant/Lincoln Heritage Town Center (Buffalo Center)

King/Linden Heritage Town Center (Buffalo Center)

Doors open at 5:45 PM; caucus business begins promptly at 7:00 PM.