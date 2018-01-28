Winnebago County Republicans Announce Precinct Caucus Locations

Local News, News January 28, 2018January 25, 2018 AJ Taylor

The 2018 Republican Precinct Caucuses will be held Monday, February 5, 2018 at the following locations.

Precinct                                                Location

Forest City Ward 1                           Forest City High School

Forest City Ward 2                           Forest City High School

Forest City Ward 3/Forest D3      Forest City High School

Forest City Ward 4                           Forest City High School

Mt. Valley/Forest D2                      Forest City High School

Newton/Forest D1                          Forest City High School

Center                                                  Lake Mills High School

Eden/Logan/Norway                      Lake Mills High School

Buffalo/Grant/Lincoln                    Heritage Town Center (Buffalo Center)

King/Linden                                        Heritage Town Center (Buffalo Center)

 

Doors open at 5:45 PM; caucus business begins promptly at 7:00 PM.

Sharing

About AJ Taylor