Winnebago County Republicans Announce Precinct Caucus Locations

The 2018 Republican Precinct Caucuses will be held Monday, February 5, 2018 at the following locations.
Precinct Location
Forest City Ward 1 Forest City High School
Forest City Ward 2 Forest City High School
Forest City Ward 3/Forest D3 Forest City High School
Forest City Ward 4 Forest City High School
Mt. Valley/Forest D2 Forest City High School
Newton/Forest D1 Forest City High School
Center Lake Mills High School
Eden/Logan/Norway Lake Mills High School
Buffalo/Grant/Lincoln Heritage Town Center (Buffalo Center)
King/Linden Heritage Town Center (Buffalo Center)
Doors open at 5:45 PM; caucus business begins promptly at 7:00 PM.