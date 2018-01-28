SUNDAY TALK: King on the Farm Bill and the Russian Investigation

Farmers in the area are getting ready for another hopefully productive year. Growing plans and projections are already arrived at, but what hasn’t been yet is the 2018 Farm Bill. Concerns are being raised about the funding for non-ag related programs within the bill.

Another issue facing Congress is the ongoing Russian investigation leading into election fraud. Evidence is beginning to mount that is beginning to point towards indicting individuals involved in the crime.

These are just some of the issues KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor asked U. S. Representative Steve King in our Sunday Talk.