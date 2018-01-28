Deer Antler Workshop Scheduled

If you’ve always wanted to know how those deer antlers you have at home measure up, now is your chance to find out! The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be hosting a free Deer Antler Measuring Workshop on Saturday morning, February 17th, from 10:00 AM until Noon. It will be held in the multi-purpose room at the Forest City YMCA, 916 West “I” Street.

During the workshop, people can come in any time from 10:00 AM until Noon to get their deer antlers scored. Deer mounts, as well as shed antlers, will be measured. People who don’t have any antlers to be scored are still welcome to come and see the antlers that other people bring in, as well as observe the scoring process.

For more information about the Deer Antler Measuring Workshop, people can contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.