SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Black Crappie and Bluegill are Good

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

As of Jan. 18, ice was about 9-11 inches thick. Drill test holes often. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows or waxworms on a jig in areas with structure anywhere from 10-15 feet deep. Bluegill – Fair: Catch keeper size bluegills with a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm fished near structure.

Bacon Creek Lake

Rainbow trout will be stocked in Bacon Creek Lake on Jan. 27th at 2:00 p.m. This is a great time to catch trout through the ice using small tube jigs tipped with bait or live minnows under a bobber.

Black Hawk Lake

The winter aeration system is in operation in Town Bay. Expect areas of thin ice and open water in Town Bay. As of Jan. 18, ice thickness near Ice House boat ramp was 11-12 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Use a teardrop jig and waxworm fished off the bottom in the channel between Ice House boat ramp and Gunshot Hill, the rock pile off of Gunshot Hill, rock pile off Cottonwood Point, and the dredge cuts near Denison Beach and Lakewood Point. Some sorting is needed. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up crappie while targeting bluegill. Walleye – Fair: Use a spoon and minnow fished on the dredge cuts near Denison Beach and Lake wood point, and near the rock pile off of Cottonwood Point.

Black Hawk Pits

Ice is around 8-10 inches thick. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with waxworms fished near the bottom.

Brushy Creek Lake

Most of the lake has 8-10 inches of ice. Conditions are still variable, so drill test holes often and expect less ice near inflows, in the main channel, and near trees. Walleye – Slow: A few walleye are being picked up with jigging spoons and a minnow head. Low numbers, but most are bigger fish with some over 25 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Decent numbers of bluegill catches reported with waxworms on a teardrop jig. Some sorting is needed.

Moorland Pond

Rainbow trout will be stocked into Moorland Pond on Jan. 20th at 9:30 a.m. This is a great time to catch trout through the ice using small tube jigs tipped with bait or live minnows under a bobber.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Most ice is around 12-14 inches, but variable conditions still exist. Be aware of potential open water near ice heaves. Walleye – Good: Use rattle spoons and jigging spoons with a minnow head in 8 feet of water on the edges of the old dredged area in the west end. Some anglers are catching limits of fish. Most fish are less than 14 inches, but some over 23 are being picked up too. Most of the action is at the west end of the lake off Casino Beach, Frank Starr, and College Island. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some perch have been picked up while targeting walleye. Black Crappie – Fair: A few crappies are being picked up while fishing for walleye.

Most lakes in western Iowa have 8-15 inches of ice.For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.





Beeds Lake

Ice thickness is 13 to 15 inches. Bluegill – Slow.

Bluebill Lake

Ice thickness is 13 to 15 inches. Bluegill – Slow: Best bite is in the early morning.



Blue Pit

The DNR stocked 2500 rainbow trout on Jan. 13th.

Clear Lake

Avoid areas near the aerators. The current ice thickness varies from 14 to 16 inches. Yellow Bass – Slow: Yellows have been hard to find and are really finicky. Use light tackle and be mobile to stay on fish. The best bite is still at dawn. Walleye – Slow: Dead stick a minnow while you are jigging with another rod. The best bite is at dawn and dusk. Yellow Perch– Fair: Lots of small perch are being caught. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish the dredge cuts in the little lake. Best bite is at first light.

Crystal Lake

Avoid areas near the aerator. Ice thickness is 14 to 15 inches. Black Crappie – Good: Use a small jig tipped with spikes near the edge of the dredge cut. Walleye – Slow: Best bite is early morning fishing with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Lots of smaller fish are being caught.

Little Wall Lake

Ice thickness is 8 to 10 inches.

Rice Lake

Ice thickness is 13 to 15 inches. Walleye – Slow: The best bite is at dawn and dusk fishing with minnows. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Avoid areas near the aerator. Ice thickness is 13 to 15 inches. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm or spike at the edge of vegetation. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with a waxworm or spike at the edge of vegetation.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.





East Okoboji Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers report walleye action south of Stony Point. Yellow Bass – Fair: Some fish are being caught off the traditional sites.

Five Island Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Good ice fishing action reported. Walleye – Fair: Ice anglers have had good pole bending activity with numbers of fish harvested. Yellow Bass – Good: Action has picked up, good numbers of fish have been harvested; fish the dredge cuts for the best action.

Ingham Lake

Use caution; thin ice conditions around the aeration system. Walleye – Fair: Good bite reported during the early evening hours.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Good numbers of fish are being caught; fish the Stoney Point area for the best action. Walleye – Fair: Numbers of fish are reported from Lost Island Lake; change tactics with the changing weather conditions. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some yellow perch and black crappie are being caught by anglers fishing for yellow bass.

Scharnberg Pond

Good numbers of trout were caught over the weekend.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Use caution; thin ice conditions around the aeration system.

Silver Lake (Palo Alto)

Walleye – Fair: Ice anglers report harvesting walleye. Yellow Perch – Fair: Fishing action has been very variable; ice anglers are catching nice size perch.

Spirit Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Numbers of fish are being caught; sorting is needed as numbers of small fish are being reported. Walleye – Good: Use spoons tipped with a minnow head on rock piles or existing weed lines. Best action is early evening at prime time; fish a half hour before sunset to half hour after sunset. Bluegill – Fair: Try Anglers Bay and Hales Slough for the best action.

Trumbull Lake

Yellow Perch – Good: Persistent and patient anglers will be rewarded with good numbers of yellow perch 12 inches and larger in the creel. Northern Pike – Fair: Anglers have been harvesting some northern pike.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Look for open spots in the weed lines for the best action; a camera is needed to find fish as site fishing is limited. Walleye – Good: Fish evening hours for the best action.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.





NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Ice conditions continue to improve. Use caution in areas with current. Check ice depths often. Backwaters have about 12-18 inches of ice. Bluegill – Good: Lots of small gills caught. Use small jigs tipped with a waxworm or spikes. Black Crappie – Good: Try bright colored jigs or small spoons tipped with minnow heads in backwaters around brush piles.

Decorah District Streams

Find out what urban pond or lake is being stocked this weekend. Iowa DNR parking lots are not plowed this time of year. Streams with good flow and water quality won’t freeze. Deeper pools will freeze. Brook Trout – Good: Midges hatch all season. Try wholly buggers for a hungry brookie. Brown Trout – Good: Use patterns imitating small fish, eggs, and scuds. Light midge hatches still occur on warmer afternoons. Rainbow Trout – Good: Rainbow Trout will be spawning soon. Drift a feathered spinner or a hook tipped with worm along an undercut bank.

Lake Hendricks

No motorized vehicles are allowed on the ice. The lake has about 16-18 inches of ice with light snow cover. Open water around the aerator. Black Crappie – Good: Water is stained. Move around to find fish. Use small jig tipped with a minnow head. Bluegill – Good: Anglers are fishing near the point in the deeper channel. Use small jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes.

Lake Meyer

Lake Meyer has about 16-18 inches of ice with a dusting of snow and about 6 feet clarity. . Use care around the dam. Fish are more active in the morning and evening. Bluegill – Good: Use small bright colored jigs tipped with waxworms around brush piles. A slow jig works best. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers need to work for the fish and may have to move once the easy ones are caught.

Volga Lake

The lake has about 15 inches of ice with a light covering of snow. Fish around the brush piles for best luck. Black Crappie – Good: Drop your lure about 3 feet above structure and watch them swim up to the bait. Use small jigs tipped with spikes or waxworms.

Temperatures reaching 40 through the weekend, bringing a chance for rain late Saturday through Monday. The bite may turn on as runoff from rain enters rivers and lakes. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.





Alice Wyth Lake

Good angling reports for bluegill and crappie; some sorting of fish may be needed. Electronics may be helpful to find various depths and fish. Bluegill – Good: Use a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm in deeper areas of the lake. Black Crappie – Good: Try jigging one rod with a teardrop jig & waxworm and a dead stick rod with a bobber, split shot and jig tipped with a crappie minnow.

Big Woods Lake

Crappie fishing has been good; concentrate efforts on the south end of the lake where past habitat structure has been placed. Black Crappie – Good: Try jigging one rod with a teardrop jig & waxworm and a dead stick rod with a bobber, split shot and jig tipped with a crappie minnow.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Reports of anglers having some success on bluegill and walleye on some backwater areas of the Cedar River in Bremer County. Use extreme caution when venturing onto river ice. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegill off of the bottom using a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm. Walleye – Fair: Try jigging a teardrop jig tipped with a minnow or just the head of a minnow. Or fish a minnow under a bobber.

George Wyth Lake

Some fair reports of anglers catching perch. Most perch are averaging around 6 inches with some 8-10 inches. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm or spike fished off of the bottom near the edges of weed beds or near structure.

Green Belt Lake

Bluegill and crappie fishing has been fair; some sorting of fish may be needed. Bluegill – Fair: Use Look a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm in deeper areas of the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging one rod with a teardrop jig & waxworm and a dead stick rod with a bobber, split shot and jig tipped with a crappie minnow.

Lake Delhi

Anglers are catching bluegill and crappie; some sorting of fish may be needed. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegill off of the bottom using a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm. Black Crappie – Fair: Tip a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm; look for crappie off of the bottom and suspended.

Martens Lake

Anglers are catching bluegill and crappie with some fish being of quality size. Most anglers access the lake from the north side by crossing over the reservoir. Sight fishing is popular here as most of the marsh is shallow in depth. Bluegill – Fair: Use a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm.

North Prairie Lake

Reports this past week of anglers catching trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try jigging teardrop jigs tipped with a waxworm or vertically jigging flashy tinsel jigs.

Plainfield

Reports have been hit and miss for bluegill. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegill off of the bottom using a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm.

South Prairie Lake

We have received no information regarding fishing on this water body this week. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegill off of the bottom using a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm.

Ice conditions remain good on most lakes in and around Black Hawk County, averaging 8-10 inches. Reports are hit & miss on many lakes, but with the extended forecast the bite should pick up. Northeast Iowa trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Lansing water level has risen slightly this week to 8.7 feet. Avoid areas where ice is heaved and use caution accessing the ice as shorelines and sloughs may be unsafe due to snow cover and thawing with rising temperatures. Black Crappie – Fair: Occasional crappie being caught along with bluegills on bloodworm colored plastic or chartreuse jigs and waxworms. Yellow Perch – Good: Yellow perch bite has been good off and on. Try slow falling presentation with plastic jigs or waxworms a few feet from the bottom. Sauger – No Report: Use jig and minnows fished off the bottom in the tailwater areas and deeper side channels. Bluegill – Good: Ice anglers are catching bluegill. Use small teardrop jigs tipped with waxies in 4-5 feet of water with no current. Northern Pike – Good: Use tip-ups baited with shiners along the edges of deeper cuts with vegetation.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level at Lynxville is steady at 14.7 feet. The Slough at Sny Magill ramp has ice, but it is variable with the recent snow cover.Greymore Lake at Prairie du Chien has been consistent for panfish as well as Norwegian Lake at Sny Magill area. Fish tend to be lower down the cut at Bussey this week with a lot of sorting. Avoid the boat ramp area and ice heaves as ice is not stable. Park along the south side of causeway road and walk down from the upper end of Bussey. Yellow Perch – Good: Yellow perch bite has been good off and on. Try slow falling presentation with plastic jigs or waxworms a few feet from the bottom. Bluegill – Good: Ice anglers are catching bluegill. Use small teardrop jigs tipped with waxies in 4-5 feet of water with no current. Northern Pike – Good: Use tip-ups baited with shiners along the edges of deeper cuts with vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Occasional crappie being caught along with bluegills on bloodworm colored plastic or chartreuse jigs and waxworms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Tip up anglers are catching nice size bass through the ice using minnows or shiners.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level at Guttenberg tail-water is 6.1 feet. Backwaters have good ice thickness, but it is variable in areas of snow cover. Bertom & Mc Cartney and Zollicoffers are still producing bluegills and perch with some crappie mixed in. Be mobile to find active schools of fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Occasional crappie being caught along with bluegills on bloodworm colored plastic or chartreuse jigs and wax-worms. Yellow Perch – Good: Yellow perch bite has been good off and on. Try slow falling presentation with plastic jigs or waxworms a few feet from the bottom. Bluegill – Good: Ice anglers are catching bluegill. Use small teardrop jigs tipped with waxies in 4-5 feet of water with no current. Northern Pike – Fair: Use tip-ups baited with shiners along the edges of deeper cuts with vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good: Tip up anglers are catching a few bass using minnows or shiners.

Upper Mississippi River ice fishing is going strong, but the key is to be mobile to find active feeding fish this time of year. Look for panfish to be in the deeper warmer backwaters or marina areas with no current. Ice conditions may change with this weekend’s warm-up in temperatures. Conditions can be variable with snow cover with ice thickness reports of 12-16 inches. Use caution near heaved ice, flowing sloughs, creek inlets or spring areas.





Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are stable at 6.1 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 8.7 feet at the RR bridge. Heavy ice flows and frozen ice prevents any launching in the tailwater. Ice fishing is going on in almost all the typical backwaters and marina’s in Pool 12. Yellow Perch– Good: Yellow perch are being caught in a variety of backwaters. Most anglers are using waxworms and are catching them while targeting bluegills. Black Crappie – Fair: Up and down reports on crappies all fall and into the winter. Northern Pike – Fair: Reports of northern pike being taken on tip ups and large shiners. Bluegill – Good: Lots of moving and lots of sorting, but bluegill fishing has been decent in most of the Marinas and usual backwater lakes. Reports range from awesome to poor.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels receded slightly and are 6.4 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Expect water levels to hold somewhat steady. Heavy ice flows and frozen ice prevents launching in the tailwater as of Thursday. Ice fishing is going on in nearly all the normal backwaters on Pool 13. Yellow Perch – Good: Yellow perch fishing continues to be good in a variety of locations; reports vary from poor to great fishing. Keep moving to find locations where they are hitting.

Bluegill – Good: Lots of sorting going on, but several reports of catching numerous bluegills in the Pool using waxworms.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels receded slightly and are 5.5 feet at Fulton, 9.7 feet at Camanche and 5 feet at LeClaire. Expect water levels to continue to recede this week. Heavy ice flows and frozen up ramps have prevented anglers from launching in the tailwater. Ice fishing is taking place in Rock Creek and Cattail Slough. Bluegill – Good: Some good reports of bluegill out of the Rock Creek area. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie anglers are hitting the Rock Creek and Cattail slough.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels is 7.2 feet at Rock Island and should hold steady. Bluegill – No Report: Some anglers have been targeting bluegills just above the dam at the LeClaire channel before the major cold snap, but no word on how good the angling is.

Water levels stabilized in Pools 12 through 15 this week and ice fishing is in full swing. Boating into the tailwaters has been non-existent due to the icing in of the ramps. In general, water levels are much lower than experienced the previous two winters. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.





Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 7.22 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has risen close to a foot the past couple days. The Marquette St. boat ramp is frozen in. There may be spots along the shorelines that have poor ice conditions with the recent rise in water levels. There are reports that there is 6-8 inches of ice in Sunset Marina. Warm weather and rain in the forecast for the weekend could create some poor ice conditions. Check ice conditions often as you move. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegills are being caught through the ice in Sunset Marina on jigs and waxworms. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are being caught in Sunset Marina on jigs and waxworms. Most of the fish have been small.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.97 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been fairly steady. The boat ramp in Muscatine is frozen in. We have not received any ice condition reports for this pool this week. Big Timber can have spots where ground water seeps in and areas of current; use caution if venturing out on the ice and check ice conditions often as you move. Warm weather and rain in the forecast for the weekend could create some poor ice conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 5.44 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has fallen slightly the past few days. The Toolsboro ramp is frozen in. We have not received any ice conditions reports for this pool this week. Warm weather and rain in the forecast for this weekend may create some poor ice conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 3.14 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and has been rising the past few days. We have not received any ice condition reports for this pool this week. Warm weather and rain in the forecast for this weekend may create some poor ice conditions.

The main channel is frozen up and boat ramps are inaccessible. Rain and warm weather in the forecast for the weekend may make some poor ice conditions especially along shorelines. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Be cautious of deteriorating ice conditions this weekend if the weather forecast holds true. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are still picking up some nice bluegills out in the flooded timber and to the right of the boat ramp.

Lake Belva Deer

Watch the weather; it looks like the next few days will affect the ice conditions.Just because the ice was good earlier this week, doesn’t mean it will be good later this week. Bluegill – Slow: Work the creek channel out in the flooded trees. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are still picking up crappies out along the creek channel in the flooded timber.

Lake Darling

The warm weather last week added runoff color to the water and slowed down the fishing a little last weekend. Use caution out on the ice if we get the forecasted heavy rains. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are still down near the bottom in 10 to 12 foot of water. Fish near the habitat and you can still find them. Black Crappie – Fair: Work the habitat in the 10 to 12 feet range; it will take a while, but you can still catch a nice batch.

Lake Geode

The lake is drained for renovation.

Lost Grove Lake

Ice conditions are still pretty good as of Jan. 18. Don’t look for them to be near as good by the end of the weekend. Black Crappie – Fair: Last weekend the crappie fishing was a little more hit and miss. Drill a few holes out around the trees and you can still find a nice batch of crappies.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.





Central Park Lake

The lake is drained for the renovation project that is going on now.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is holding at winter pool of 683.4 feet. Ice is 6-10 inches depending on where you are. There has been very little fishing activity on the lake. Bluegill – Slow. White Crappie – Slow.

Diamond Lake

An ice fishing tournament will be held here on Jan. 27th. Bluegill – Good: Catch 6-8 inch fish off brush piles on jigs/waxies. Black Crappie – Good: Use jigs/waxies around brush. Most fish are about 8 inches.



Green Castle Lake

Bluegill – Fair: 8-9 inch fish have been reported. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some legal sized fish are reported.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

The ice thickness is reported as being 8-10 inches. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is drained for the renovation project that will take place next winter. The ponds in Kent Park are reported as having about 10 inches of ice.

Lake Macbride

Most of the lake has 6-10 inches of ice depending on where you are. Most anglers are targeting the south arm or the area inside the park off the main double ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Use a jig/waxie around any brush or deeper rock. Size is marginal at best as these fish top out at 7.5 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Try a jig/waxie around/over wood. Walleye – Slow: Use a spoon/minnow along rock edges, deeper stumps, or drop-offs. Dawn and dusk has been best. Most fish are small, but some eaters are also being caught.

Otter Creek Lake

The ice is reported as being about 8 inches. Yellow Bass – Fair. Bluegill – Good. Black Crappie – Good.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 10 feet low from the restoration project. The lake is reported as having 8 to 10 inches of ice. A lot of people have been out here fishing. Most anglers are targeting the area along the dam and out from the main ramp. Walleye – Fair: Try minnows or spoons tipped with minnow heads. Many fish are being caught in deep water. Remember that fish caught from as little as 20 feet can have their air bladders expand out of their mouth if brought up too quickly. There are lots of small walleyes in the system that may not survive releasing if their air bladder is compromised. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs and waxies along the dam. White Bass – Slow: A few fish are being caught suspended in deeper water with spoons. Yellow Perch – Fair: A few decent perch are being caught on jigs or small spoons tipped with waxies. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish over deeper brush with a jig/waxie.

Union Grove Lake

The ice is reported as being about 8-10 inches. The aeration system was started on Jan. 9th; there is open water at the dam end of the lake. There are lots of bluegills in the lake and they top out at about 7 inches. About 500 7-8 inch black crappies were stocked this spring. Two dozen trees were also put in the lake late this fall. Most are along the west shore, a few are in the mouths of the bays on the east side. Some tree tops may still be sticking out to find them.

Recent warmth and rains have made slushy conditions and possibly soft edges in areas. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.





Lake Miami

Anglers report catching some bluegills using teardrop jigs tipped with a waxworm. Target the cedar tree piles that were added when the lake was renovated.

Lake Sugema

Ice thickness is 6-8 inches. Anglers are catching some bluegills and crappies with teardrop jigs tipped with a waxworm. Target areas with structure and move around until finding active fish.

Lake Wapello

Ice thickness is about 7 inches on the west end of the lake, but is not as thick out from the beach area. Anglers are catching some crappies and bluegills using teardrop jigs tipped with a waxworm. Target areas around the cedar tree piles and fish near the bottom.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.02 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. The ramps at the Rathbun marina are closed for the season and all the campgrounds are closed. Ice conditions have been reported as 6-8 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Use waxworms or minnows. Target structure in deeper water.

Sorting is needed for larger fish.

Red Haw Lake

Ice thickness has been reported as 7 inches. Anglers are catching some bluegills and crappies with teardrop jigs tipped with a waxworm. Target the fish habitat placed on the southwest side of the lake near the campground.

Most of the waterbodies in the district have fishable ice, but conditions will vary so use caution. The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.



SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Ice thickness was 13 inches as of Jan. 17th. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Fish spoons or small panfish jigs tippedtipped with waxworms. Trout tend to swim the perimeter, so set up within 20 yards of shore.

Beaver Lake

Bluegill – Good: Beaver Lake has a good bluegill fishery to target through the ice. Bluegills over 8-inches are possible. Start by fishing the flooded timber mid-lake and on the drop-offs around the deepest portion on the northeast portion of the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: There is a good crappie population with the largest fish just over 10 inches. Fish glow jigs with waxworms or live minnow rigs in the evenings and just after dark in the flooded timber.

Big Creek Lake

As of Jan. 17th, ice thickness was averaging 14 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Some anglers are finding crappies in the late afternoon and evenings. Fall surveys showed good numbers of 10 plus inch crappies that will be well worth some time to find. Bluegill – Fair: A few reports of good bluegill catches coming from the coves and Lost Lake area. Walleye – Fair: Walleyes are being caught on the edge of the creek channel and steep drops in the lower half of the lake. The better bite is occurring for a short period of time near sunset.

Dakins Lake

Bluegill – Fair: The bluegill bite has slowed some since first ice, but they are still being caught in the timber and sunken habitat. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are being caught mixed in with bluegills in the late afternoon and evening.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching crappies suspended 10-15 feet down in 20-30 feet of water. Two size ranges are being caught. Expect to fish through many 5-7 inch fish for the 8-10 inch fish.

Hickory Grove Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch 7-8 inch bluegills over brush piles. Move around to find active fish. Black Crappie – Slow: Most anglers are finding the crappie fishing to be slow, but when fish are caught the size is good. Crappie catches have been mostly limited to the dawn and dusk.

Jacob Krumm Nature Preserve Lake (west)

Bluegill – Good: Krumm is a popular ice fishing destination for its good size bluegills and crappies. Anglers are catching both with the better crappie fishing occurring in the evenings.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Good: The winter trout stocking and family fishing event will be held Saturday, Jan. 27th. The trout will be stocked around noon. Use jigging spoons and small panfish ice jigs tipped with waxworms.

Red Rock Reservoir

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers getting on the Competine Creek branch of the Whitebreast arm are catching good crappies. The best bite has been early morning with another round of activity near sunset.

Roberts Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Roberts Creek has a large crappie population. Good numbers were being caught by the first anglers on the ice. Concentrate on the lower portion of the lake.

Ice thickness in Central Iowa is 10 to 15 inches as of Jan. 17th. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.





Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Ponds in the southwest district have 8 to 10 inches of ice and fishing was good this week. Bluegill – Good: Anglers are finding bluegills in the deepest part of ponds. Move often if fishing is slow. Black Crappie – Fair: The late afternoon bite has been good in larger ponds that support crappie populations.

Farm Creek Lake

Farm Creek has a good panfish population. Ice thickness is 12 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Drill holes often to find active bluegill. Fish will average 8.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite has been best in the late afternoon and after dark. Fish over the channel for best success. Crappies will average 9.5 inches.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield has a good bluegill and crappie population. There has been little fishing activity to report. Ice averages 10 inches. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Fair.

Lake Anita

Ice on the main lake averages 10 inches. Most of the activity is in the campground arm. Black Crappie – Fair: Black crappies are hitting minnows starting at dark. Fish will average 9 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill fishing is best in the afternoon. Catch fish up to 9.5 inches.

Littlefield Lake

Littlefield has a quality panfish population. Find fish around cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Good: Fishing is good around the cedar tree piles for bluegills up to 9 inches. Be prepared to sort for larger fish. Black Crappie – Slow: A few 10 to 12 inch black crappies are being caught around the tree piles.

Meadow Lake

Meadow Lake has a good panfish population and will provide good fishing this winter. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers report good catches of bluegill in 12 feet of water in the west arm of the lake. Fish will average 8 inches.Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are hitting better in the late afternoon and after dark. Fish will average 9.5 inches.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose has a bluegill and crappie population that should provide some good ice fishing this winter. Ice is 12 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are hitting in the afternoon out from the pump house and in the campground arm of the lake. Fish will average 8.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Black crappie become active just before dark. Fish are 9.5 inches.

Viking Lake

Viking has a good crappie population. Ice is 10 plus inches. Geese have an area of open water close to the beach that anglers need to be aware of. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish deep brush piles close to the channel for black crappies up to 9.5 inches. The late afternoon bite is best. Sorting is needed. White Crappie – Fair: White crappies in Viking are larger than the blacks, but fewer in number. Fish over the channel with minnows or waxworms to find fish up to 14 inches.

Willow Lake

Willow Lake has 14 inches of ice. Bluegill – Good: Anglers report catching bluegill around trees in 18 feet of water.

The Cold Springs District gained ice with last week’s cold temperatures. Angler reports indicate 10 plus inches around the district. For more information, call the Cold Springs District Office at 712-769-2587.





Fogle Lake S.W.A.

Fogle Lake has about 9 inches of ice. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 7.5 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished along cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Slow: A few crappies up to 10 inches have been caught using jigs tipped with a waxworm fished along cedar tree brush piles.

Little River Watershed Lake

Little River has 6-10 inches of ice. Geese are keeping some areas of open water, especially north of the dam. Use caution and drill test holes to check ice thickness. Black Crappie– Slow: Catch black crappie up to 12 inches with jigs or minnows fished near creek channels or in the trees. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleye up to 22 inches using jigs or minnows fished near creek channels, rock piles or in the trees.

Summit Lake

Summit Lake has about 9 inches of ice. Yellow Perch – Slow: Catch yellow perch up to 10 inches with minnows fished in the creek channel or near cedar tree brush piles.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Twelve Mile Creek Lake has about 11 inches of ice. Yellow Perch – Slow: Catch yellow perch up to 10 inches using minnows fished along rock piles or along the roadbed. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 7.5 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished along rock piles, cedar tree brush piles, or along the roadbed. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 8.5 inches using jigs tipped with a waxworm or minnow fished along rock piles or along the roadbed.

Most Mount Ayr district lakes have 6-13 inches of ice. Ice thickness has been variable, so drill test holes and check ice thickness often. Geese are keeping some areas of lakes open. For more information, please contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.