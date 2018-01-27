Habitat for Humanity and Principal Financial Bring New Life to an Older Home

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa and the Principal Foundation invite the community to an open house and ceremony of dedication for a home that has been renovated for Jamie Servantez and her family. Volunteers from Principal have been working with Habitat to remodel and personalize the home since the project kicked off last August. Updates include a new kitchen, the addition of a half bath and laundry area to the rear of the home, a new staircase to the basement, updated electrical, additional insulation, and fresh paint throughout. This home was built in 1923 and moved from the Oak Park neighborhood due to the flooding of 2008. It is now located at 16 North Connecticut in Mason City.

The public is invited to tour the home at an open house to be held from 4:30 to 5:30pm on Tuesday, January 30th. A ceremony of dedication will be held immediately following the open house.

The renovation of the home has been sponsored by the Principal Foundation. “We’re happy to again be able to partner with Habitat in the renovation of a home for a deserving family in the North Iowa area,” said Gary Pyle, Director of Principal Financial in Mason City. “Our employees are the strength of our organization and everyone gains through their volunteer efforts.”

Habitat is looking for potential homeowners for homes to be constructed in Garner, Mason City and Forest City during the upcoming year. Families in need of decent housing are encouraged to contact the Habitat office soon to begin the application process. Approved families help with the housing construction, and are able to purchase a home through the Habitat program at discounted rates and with 0% interest loans. Habitat works with families that are not able to obtain a traditional mortgage and that fall in the 30-60% of the area median income range. The families also complete financial literacy classes through a partnership with Consumer Credit Counseling, as well as a home maintenance class.

To find out more information about applying for a Habitat home, or to support the Habitat efforts as a volunteer or donor, call the Habitat office at 641-424-8978 or visit the website at www.habitatnci.org.