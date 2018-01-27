Ernst Meets with the Kurdistan Interior Minister

“The Kurdistan region shares our democratic values and is a beacon of religious liberty in the Middle East. They are also a vital partner for the United States as we continue the fight against ISIS and Islamic extremism. I appreciated Minister Sinjari for taking the time to update us today about the current situation and challenges in Iraq as well as the KRG’s continued counterterrorism efforts,” Inhofe said. Senator Ernst (R-IA) added: “I enjoyed meeting with Kurdistan Interior Minister Karim Sinjari to discuss current events, including the war against ISIS. For years, the Kurdish Peshmerga forces have been a critical and reliable partner to the United States in our fight against terror. While significant progress has been made militarily, there is more to be done. It is my hope that the United States can continue to work with both the Kurdish Peshmerga and the Iraqi Security Forces to eradicate ISIS and restore stability to the region.” Senators Enzi (R-WY), Gardner (R-CO), Johnson (R-WI), Reed (D-RI) and Shaheen (D-NH) also attended the meeting, which included a discussion about the current security situation in Iraq and the increasing role Iran plays in the region.