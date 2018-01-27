Annual Education Report Yields Interesting Facts About Area vs. Statewide Education

The Iowa Department of Education released it’s annual report which is reflective of the state of education in Iowa. What was reported further shows the widening gap between rural and metropolitan education settings.

The number of students in Iowa’s public school districts continues to climb. After a 17-year decline, there has been six years of enrollment gains statewide. Some area school districts have seen declines continue which results in lesser amounts of funding from the state. Metropolitan area schools have seen more gains in students over the last several years. Forest City Community Schools saw a decrease in it’s fall count by 16 students, which amounted to $106,761 in lost funding from the state. Since that time, the district has seen a growth of 11 students in its student body.

Minority students make up 23.5 percent of the student body. The number of minority students in Iowa’s public schools continues to increase and is at an all-time high (113,076). Locally, that number varies depending on the school district. Some area districts are seeing populations slightly higher than others. The percent of students who are English language learners (ELL) increased from 5.7 to 5.9 percent in 2016-17. This is up from 2.3 percent of ELL students in 2000-01.

Iowa’s average regular teacher salary increased 2.3 percent to $55,703 in the 2016-17 school year. Iowa’s average teacher salary is 22nd in national rankings and 5th when compared to other Midwest states. The national average is $58,030 when averages were late calculated in May of 2016. Starting salaries for teachers is less than the $55,703 statewide average, however. The average is indicative of teachers who have been in their post for a number of years. Competition to hire new teachers, especially in a rural setting, is becoming more difficult. Nationally, there is expected to be an 8% growth in employment possibilities according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, 76,800 teachers had a job change out of the 1,018,700 teaching positions across the country. Further, according to the ACT Test Company who test high school seniors each year, only 4% committed to the idea of becoming an educator in 2016. This is down from 5% in 2014 and down from 7% in 2010.

The percentage of students eligible for free or reduced priced lunches has declined slightly in the 2016-17 school year to 41.3%.

Across all grades (4th, 8th and 11th) in both reading and mathematics, biennium proficiency rates are slightly down from the prior biennium period. Iowa continues to have one of the top graduation rates nationally. The four-year cohort graduation rate for the class of 2016 was 91.3 percent which is an increase from 90.8 percent for the class of 2015.

Among states for which ACT is the primary college entrance exam (greater than 50 percent), Iowa’s average composite (21.9) score ranks second nationally.

There was a significant increase in the overall expenditures in technology in the 2015-16 ($86.5 million) school year in Iowa districts compared to the 2014-15 school year ($73.9 million).

The percent of Iowa schools equipped with 100 MB or more of bandwidth continues to grow. In 2016-17, 81.8% of schools reported having 100 MB or more of bandwidth compared to just 76.2 in 2015-16.