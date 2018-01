Dennis R. Black, 79 of Buffalo Center, died Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

A memorial service will be held Friday, February 2 at 2:00 PM at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center. His family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Heritage Town Center.

Cards may be directed to Donetta at 4607 250th Avenue, Buffalo Center, IA 50424.

Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel, Buffalo Center is in charge of arrangements.