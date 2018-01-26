David Christ, 55 of Lakota died peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, January 25, 2018.

A funeral service will be held Monday, January 29th at 10:30 AM, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lakota with Reverend Dr. Judy Wozniak, Pastor Samuel Belz, and Pastor Eric Westlake officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 PM on Sunday at the church and will continue Monday one hour prior to the service at the church.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Bancroft is in charge of arrangements.