Buffalo Center’s Jensvold Retires From the City Council

Councilman Bill Jensvold has retired from the Buffalo Center City Council. Jensvold cited that he was spending the winter in Arizona and would not physically be a council meetings.

The Buffalo Center City Council will no look to fill the vacancy by February. Buffalo Center Mayor John Davids suggested former councilman Pete Paulson. Paulson ran for the seat in the November elections and finished second out of the 287 votes that were cast.

Several other council members are looking to instill youth into the board. They are asking anyone who is interested in taking the seat, to contact City Hall at (641) 562-2505. By rule, the council may appoint an individual, but city residents can petition for a special election for the seat. That petition must have 15% of the voters signatures who were involved in the past November election. The petition must be filed no later than 15 days after the appointment of city councilman by the council.