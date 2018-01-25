Winnebago Board to Begin Attorney Search Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will be looking to solidify the county attorneys office in a meeting at 9am today.

Winnebago County will hold its meeting at the Winnebago County Courthouse where the discussion will center on the advertising and hiring of a new County Attorney. The current Winnebago County Attorney Adam Sauer has accepted a position as the new Associate District 2A Court Judge. Sauer will be working primarily out of Mason City which leaves Winnebago County without a prosecutor after February 23rd.

The supervisors will discuss advertising for the position in local papers and may discuss job descriptions and pay ranges. That meeting will begin at 9am.

 

